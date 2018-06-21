Ngiritas claim they cannot raise court bail for their freedom

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 09:36, Updated June 21st 2018 at 09:45 GMT +3

NYS corruption scandal suspects Phylis Njeri Ngirita (left), Ann Nhirita(centre) consult their lawyer Cliff Ombeta during a past court proceeding. [File, Standard]

Five suspects from the Ngirita family charged with defrauding millions of shillings from National Youth Service (NYS) now say they cannot afford to pay Sh8 million to secure their freedom from remand.

Lucy Wambui, daughters Ann Wanjiku and Phyllis Ngirita, son Jeremiah Ngirita and his wife, Catherine Wanjiku told the court they could not raise the bond, cash bail and surety amounts set by the court.

On June 19, Justice Judge Hedwig Ong'undi overturned the decision by a chief magistrate to deny the suspects bail and ordered that they be released, albeit on tough conditions.

They are to deposit a Sh5 million bond, a surety of Sh2 million, Sh1 million cash bail and a host of other conditions to deter their interference with the case as it awaits trial.

While some of the suspects have secured their freedom, the Ngiritas claim they cannot raise the amounts as their bank accounts were frozen.

Through their lawyer Cliff Ombeta they asked the court to reduce the bond terms adding that they are willing to abide by all the other directives.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti however declined to revise down the bail, saying that the trial was yet to start.

Where it began

The Naivasha based family is accused of fraudulently receiving millions of shillings from NYS. Ann Wanjiku through her company Annwaw is alleged to have got Sh74 million for supplying air. Her mother was paid Sh59 million through Waluko investments.

Ann’s brother Jeremiah is accused of receiving Sh72 million through Enterprises while his wife got Sh23 million through her company Kunjiwa Enterprises.