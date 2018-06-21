Teacher yet to undergo DNA test in rape probe

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:58 GMT +3

Julius Makokha, a former teacher at Bumamu primary school being served by Court order by police at Kakamega high court on June 19, 2018. [Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

A primary school teacher charged with defilement is yet to undergo a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of a baby said to have been conceived after the said attack.

Julius Makokha had been ordered to present himself at the Government Chemist in Kisumu on June 5 for the procedure but did not show up.

ALSO READ: Old geezers earn life jail terms for defiling girl, 10

Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng' ordered that the accused be escorted to the chemist to provide the samples, alongside the one-month-old child.

Makhokha, who has been interdicted, was a teacher at Ebumamu Primary School in Navakholo sub-county. He is accused of defiling and impregnating a 17-year-old student.

The teacher faces an alternative charge of unlawfully and intentionally touching the minor’s private parts.

He allegedly committed the offence on August 5, last year.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The court heard that Makokha asked the girl to pick some revision materials from his house on the fateful day. He offered her a lift in his car back home. However, he branched into a thicket and defiled her.

The girl who has since dropped out of school told court the teacher slapped her and warned her of dire consequences if she screamed or told anyone about the incident.

The hearing resumes on July 9, when a doctor and the investigating officer are expected to testify.

ALSO READ: Man gets 30 years in jail for defiling minor