President Buhari to sign 2018 budget today

By Reuters | Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 09:45, Updated June 20th 2018 at 09:47 GMT +3
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 budget into law today, a presidency spokesman told Reuters yesterday.

Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the spending plan passed by Parliament last month would be signed today at 1100 GMT (2pm Kenyan time).

Africa’s top oil producer emerged from its first recession in 25 years in 2017, helped by higher crude prices, but growth remains fragile.

The recession was largely caused by low crude prices and militant attacks on energy facilities.

