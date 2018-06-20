Tough measures to keep students safe, away from sex pests

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 09:17, Updated June 20th 2018 at 09:20 GMT +3

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed

The Ministry of Education has released measures aimed at ensuring students’ safety in schools. The measures will also see sex pests kept off schools.

The new measures spell out roles of students and institutions’ responsibilities in making schools safe for learning.

ALSO READ: Tough steps to keep off sex pests

In a detailed communication to students and schools’ management, the Ministry of Education wants all learners to walk in pairs or in groups within school compounds, especially at night.

DARK PLACES

Students in boarding schools have also been advised to avoid dark places and quit visiting toilets, libraries or laboratories alone.

The ministry also wants students to avoid conversations with strangers within or outside the school compound and to always report cases that threaten their safety.

The details are contained in a ministry document titled Addressing gender-based violence in schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed yesterday said it was the responsibility of school heads to monitor and ensure safety of learners.

Dr Amina said learners had a role to play in ensuring their safety.

Part of the personal responsibilities for learners, according to the Ministry of Education measures, is to scream or shout for help whenever they are in danger.

ALSO READ: Sex pest who taught for 13 years at a school in Nairobi

In the 13-point safety measures, Amina advises students to be confiding in adults they trust and to immediately report cases of sexual abuse to the nearest authorities.

“Students should report to the counselling unit at the nearest health facility, nearest police station or contact the nearest administrative officer or Ministry of Education official,” reads the document.

DAY SCHOOL

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) last week directed teachers to ensure day school learners reach home by 6pm.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia also wants all boarding school activities to end by 9pm to allow students time to have enough sleep.

In a circular released to all county directors, Macharia instructed all teachers to always act in the best interest of all learners, regardless of their stations of work.

The circular on protection of learners is dated June 13, and copied to Education CS, Basic Education PS, private schools, unions and teachers associations.

ALSO READ: Why sex pests go scot free even as TSC devolves discipline