County raises alarm over frequent disappearance of documents

In summary Cartels a major challenge in the procurement department

Officials of both arms of government say missing of procurement documents has affected services

Members of the County Assembly and the executive have raised the alarm over frequent disappearances of documents and delays in payment at the procurement department.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by Governor Granton Samboja at his Wundanyi office on Monday, county officials and MCAs said loss of procurement documents had become a major challenge and should be addressed.

Worst hit

According to the officials, the Health department was the worst hit by frequent disappearances of Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) and Local Service Orders (LSOs).

“Disappearance of LPOs and LSOs is to blame for delays in the provision of goods and services,” said Nesto Mwasaru, the acting Health chief officer.

Mr Mwasaru told the governor it had become difficult to operate in such circumstances because without the documents, no financial transactions and provision of goods and services could take place.

County Assembly Majority Leader Jason Tuja said cartels remained a major challenge in the procurement department, which has no substantive head.

Dishonest officials

“There is need for the county to revisit the issue of Building Quantities (BQ’s) which are always inflated to suit the interests of certain dishonest county officials in the procurement department,” said the Werugha Ward MCA.

Nominated MCA Christopher Mwambingu said: “There is internal trading among procurement officers and MCAs who have formed their own companies to supply goods and services to the county government. This is conflict of interest and must stop if the county is to move forward”.

Pending bills

The governor, however, said the challenges would now be a thing of the past once his administration implements the recommendations of a committee he appointed in March to look into pending bills.

Samboja warned that any cases of professional negligence and misconduct would be dealt with.

He said he would invite State agencies to help investigate cases of alleged corruption.

“This is my commitment from today, that heads will roll," he said.