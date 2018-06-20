Protests over plan to increase taxes

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 19th 2018 at 21:46 GMT +3

The county government plan to increase taxes has been met with opposition from transporters.

Yesterday, drivers of lorries and public service vehicles said the directive would hurt their businesses.

The new taxes were effected last Friday as the county government hopes to generate more money to meet its revenue target.

Murang'a was among the counties that were penalised for failing to meet their targets.

In the reviewed taxes, motorists are paying Sh70 for parking, up from Sh50, while truck drivers who transport building materials will pay up to Sh3,000 per month, depending on tonnage.

Boda boda riders will pay Sh300 per month from Sh150 while PSVs will pay Sh2,500 per month, up from Sh1,500.

Taxi operators also opposed an order for them to acquire annual licences at Sh3,000. They prefer paying a Sh50 parking fee at their respective bays daily.

On Monday, lorry drivers blocked the Murang’a-Sagana road at Kabuta market to protest against the new levies.

They accused the government of imposing the new levies without caring how they would be affected.

Taxi drivers

The resistance started on the same day the new order was issued as taxi drivers accused county government officials of collecting money from them on a public holiday.

Peter Njaramba, one of the the taxi operators, accused the county government of having an appetite for increasing revenues while failing to improve roads.

"The county government did not discuss the new taxes with residents and other stakeholders before effecting them yet previously, residents were involved in such decisions," said Mr Njaramba.

"We also want to know why we are being charged levies that are yet to be approved by the county assembly."

Finance Executive David Waweru said they had revised the taxes in accordance with Bill on finance that will soon be submitted to the county assembly for approval.

Economy improved

He said they took the decision after the region's economy improved a year after the taxes were reduced.

Last year, residents prevailed upon Governor Mwangi wa Iria to reduce taxes, citing hard economic times occasioned by prolonged drought among other factors.

"To improve service delivery, we must generate enough revenue locally to supplement funds we get from the National Treasury,” said Mr Waweru.

But there have also been reports of corrupt county employees denying the devolved units millions of shillings by stealing revenues or issuing fake receipts and licences.