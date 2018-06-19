Wiper leader Kalonzo asks State to conduct lifestyle audit on all public officers

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 18:44, Updated June 19th 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Chairman Kivutha Kibwana and other Wiper Movement officials during the official opening of the New Wiper Headquarters in Karen, Nairobi. [Dennis Kavisu/Standard]

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged the government to conduct an immediate lifestyle audit for all top public and state officials.

Speaking during the opening of the new party headquarters in Karen, Nairobi, the NASA co-principal said the party was fully in support on the war on graft.

He said the country had been in the global limelight because of institutionalized corruptions and radical measures needed to be taken to bring it back on track.

“From the NYS rip-off to the reported seizer of contraband products corruptly imported into the country, the lives of our people are in grave danger”, said Kalonzo.

For the war on corruption to be won, he has proposed the establishment of a legal framework to guide the process of lifestyle audit and ensure that no one escapes scrutiny

He also called upon the involvement of a reputable international audit firms to work closely with Kenyan agencies to get to the bottom of the unprecedented theft of public resources.

The new party offices are expected to act as a focal point in making sure that the NASA co-principal propels to presidency in 2022.

Makueni Governor and Wiper Chairman Prof. Kivutha Kibwana cited the betrayal from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to field a presidential candidate in the 2022 election as being far reached and an act of untruthfulness.

“When we signed a coalition agreement, we agreed that Raila would run in 2017 then support Kalonzo in the next election and we will treat this as a breach of contact”, said Kibwana.

He added that the party was gearing up to move to various regions in the country’s corners to seek alliances and to bring on board new members and that their race to secure the country’s leadership in the next elections was unstoppable.

He was reacting to sentiments made by Mombasa county Governor Hon. Hasan Joho, during the ODM delegation meeting in Mombasa. Where Joho said the party would field a presidential candidate.

Top on the journey of rebranding, is to strengthen youth involvement in the affairs of the party, not just to be crusaders of the party’s ideology but to sit at the center of decision making.