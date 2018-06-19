Lusaka: Senator Ben Oluoch Okello was an extraordinary leader

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 12:51, Updated June 19th 2018 at 12:54 GMT +3

The late Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello in an undated picture. [File, Standard]

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has led legislators in mourning their departed colleague Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello.

The Speaker said he was saddened by the death of the Senator, who he described as a dedicated lawmaker, noting that his services will be missed not only by the people of Migori County but the whole country as well.

ALSO READ: Teenager arrested with bhang

“On behalf of the Senate and my family, I convey my heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends and the people of the Great County of Migori,” said the Speaker.

“Our country has lost an ordinary man who became an extraordinary leader. His strength of character and firm beliefs in the greater good made him stand out in Migori County leading to his election as the County’s Second Senator,” he added.

Before getting elected to political office, Okello previously worked as radio presenter at Ramogi FM. He was popularly known as BOO (from the initials of his name) among his listeners.

At the Senate he was a member of various Committees including— the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; Committee on Health; and Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The soft spoken politician was taken ill after being sworn in as the senator and spend most of the time in and out of hospital, away from his work station at the senate and also the political limelight.

A fact that, Mr Lusaka who on Wednesday morning led a delegation of senators to the Lee Funeral Home to pay their last respects to their departed colleague, alluded to in his condolence message.

“Although his service in the Senate was short-lived, the Senate was honoured to have had him in our ranks and will greatly be missed. We however rest in the assurance that his memory will live in the hearts of his family and friends and the millions of Kenyans who listened to him every morning.”

“Senator Okello will be remembered as an ordinary man who became an extraordinary leader; a broadcaster who beat all odds to rise to national leadership, and a Senator who inspired us all to be better citizens,” said the Speaker.

ALSO READ: Migori Union queries ongoing employee census