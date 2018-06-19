Irony of water scarcity after flooding Next Story
Two university students found with bhang cakes appear in court

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 18th 2018 at 21:33 GMT +3
Maasai Mara University students Richard Omondi,25, and Elizabeth Abayo,23,the two Students were nabbed engaging in the illegal 'weed cake' trade. [PHOTO:ROBERT KIPLAGAT]

Two Maasai Mara University students were yesterday charged with being in possession of 12 rolls of bhang.

Richard Omondi, 25, and Elizabeth Abayo, 23, appearing before Narok Senior Resident Magistrate Hosea Ng’ang’a, also faced a second count of baking cookies laced with bhang.

The court heard that they committed the offence at Total Estate in Narok Town last Friday.

The two denied the charges and were released on a Sh50,000 bond each, with surety of a similar amount, or an alternative of Sh20,000 cash bail.

Their advocate Steve Biko Osur assured the court his clients would attend court when needed, as they were not flight risks.

