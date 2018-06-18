DPP seeks to re-open case facing police imposter Waiganjo Next Story
Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi in trouble Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Swazuri; There is no gazette notice on Kamiti Anmer land

By Rawlings Otieno | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 09:24, Updated June 18th 2018 at 09:31 GMT +3
National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman Muhammud Swazuri flanked by Chair Land Evaluation and tax Committee Tom Konyimbih (left). [David Gichuru/Standard]

A dispute involving prime land claimed by five groups will only be resolved if a new gazette notice is issued to the rightful owners, National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri has said.

The Kamiti/Anmer parcel measuring 419 acres is at the centre of a protracted ownership battle involving Kamiti Forests Squatters Association (Kafsa), Muungano wa Kamiti Group and Kamiti Anmer Development Welfare Group (KADWG) on the one hand, and Kenya Forest Service and Kamiti Development Association (Kada) on the other.

ALSO READ: Court: Counties cannot lease out public land

Of the 419 acres, the Kanu government directed that 300 acres be allocated to the squatters in 1994.

Yesterday, Prof Swazuri (pictured) said the land documents in their possession did not belong to any of the groups fighting for ownership.

“We hope we will resolve the dispute among the groups. It is the groups fighting among themselves and NLC is only an arbiter in the dispute,” he said.

Swazuri said the Ministry of Lands had de-gazetted the land but there was never any new gazette notice given to that effect to any of the groups claiming ownership.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“We have a gazette notice of the de-gazettement by the Ministry of Lands but the land has never been gazetted. KFS also disputes the documents in possession of another group, claiming the land was de-gazetted,” said Swazuri.

Kafsa has applied for de-gazettment of the land and even commissioned an Environmental Impact Assessment.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kamiti/Anmer parcel
Kamiti Forests Squatters Association
nlc chair muhammad swazuri
land ownership row

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Developer accused of grabbing

Developer accused of grabbing

Ruaraka land dispute takes new twist

Ruaraka land dispute takes new twist

Swazuri disowns group’s papers in Sh500m land row

Swazuri disowns group’s papers in Sh500m land row

State officials faulted in Sh3.2b land saga

State officials faulted in Sh3.2b land saga

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited