Four communities install Governor Ndiritu Muriithi as an elder

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (seated) is installed as a seniour elder by elders from Maasai, Kikuyu, Kalenjin and Turkana communities in Rumuruti town yesterday.He was installed for his role of uniting the communities in the region.

Four communities have installed Governor Ndiritu Muriithi as an elder.

The elders from Kikuyu, Maasai, Kalenjin and Turkana communities said Muriithi deserved his new status for uniting them and for his consistent peace initiatives.

They called on the governor to continue enhancing development, peace and harmony among communities in the county and the region.

Kikuyu elders from Murangá, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu were the first to install Muriithi as an elder of the Agikuyu Kiama Kia Ma.

They gave him traditional regalia, a staff and a three-legged stool to symbolise authority in the ceremony held in a secluded place on the banks of River Ngare Narok in Rumuruti.

“You are now in another rank, where you can engage elders and participate in national ceremonies on behalf of the community,” Dominic Ng’era, an elder, said as he helped the governor to sit on the stool before handing him the staff.

Turkana, Kalenjin and Maasai elders later joined in and handed the governor their cultural items, among them a sword, another traditional stool, a fly whisk and staff, which also symbolise leadership and authority.

“These items are for courageous leaders and have a lot of meaning in our community. We are empowering you to go out there and serve the people by ensuring peace and unity,” said David Chesang from the Kalenjin community.

Kikuyu elders were led by Ngéra, Njathi wa Mbatia and Kariuki wa Kabue. The few community leaders empowered to conduct such rituals consequently admitted Muriithi, who is a nephew to retired President Mwai Kibaki, into the Kikuyu Council of Elders.

Muriithi said he would use his new position to promote development in the county.

“We have a lot of locally manufactured products, and as elders, we have the responsibility of changing the entrenched belief that imported products are better than our own,” he said.

"Buying imported products means the country will remain poor as we will not be able to create jobs".