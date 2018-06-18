Embu MCA Steve Simba advises against village polytechnics Next Story
Kakamega sex assault suspect out on bond Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

15 year’s imprisonment for man in robbery with violence charges

By Jack Murima | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:06 GMT +3
A prisoner behind bars with hands cuffed

A man will spend the next 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of robbing his neighbour.

David Mukoko was found guilty of robbing Millicent of Sh42,000 and a mobile phone worth Sh4,900 at Mukulusu village, Kakamega Central District, on the night of October 22, last year.

ALSO READ: Kakamega ex-chief to be charged with murder

The accused is said to have been armed with a machette, whose flat side he used to slap the complainant on the face.

In her judgment, the Principal Magistrate Hazel Wandere said the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The magistrate observed that the complainant had identified the accused, who was in the company of another person, but who has been at large.

 “The complainant herein could see the accused person who was her neighbour and even called him Daudi.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

This is a Kiswahili word for David, showing that he was positively identified and linked to the offence,” said the magistrate.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kakamega
robbery with violence
imprisonment

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sh3 billion housing project begins

Sh3 billion housing project begins

Police officer in court over robbery with violence, defilement cases

Police officer in court over robbery with violence, defilement cases

Green Commandos in perfect control

Green Commandos in perfect control

Man, 63 lures girl with sweets before raping her

Man, 63 lures girl with sweets before raping her

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited