15 year’s imprisonment for man in robbery with violence charges

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:06 GMT +3

A man will spend the next 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of robbing his neighbour.

David Mukoko was found guilty of robbing Millicent of Sh42,000 and a mobile phone worth Sh4,900 at Mukulusu village, Kakamega Central District, on the night of October 22, last year.

The accused is said to have been armed with a machette, whose flat side he used to slap the complainant on the face.

In her judgment, the Principal Magistrate Hazel Wandere said the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The magistrate observed that the complainant had identified the accused, who was in the company of another person, but who has been at large.

“The complainant herein could see the accused person who was her neighbour and even called him Daudi.

This is a Kiswahili word for David, showing that he was positively identified and linked to the offence,” said the magistrate.