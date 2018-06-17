Reckless pursuit of money costing us a happy life

| Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 09:58, Updated June 17th 2018 at 10:04 GMT +3

On March 20 every year, the world celebrates the United Nations International Day of Happiness. Initially conceptualised and founded by the UN Special Adviser Jayme Illien, the day was established to inspire, mobilise, and advance global happiness.

This year, the theme was “Share Happiness” and was focused on the importance of relationships, kindness and helping each other. For many Kenyans, the day must have passed unnoticed. But, a week earlier a survey had been released giving a list of the happiest nations of the world.

ALSO READ: MCAs demand Sh81m to pass county budget

The report, prepared and released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and the Earth Institute at Columbia University, showed the Finns to be the happiest people on earth. Based on a global ranking of happiness levels in 156 countries, Finland claimed number one spot in the year’s World Happiness Report.

Dominating the top 10 list were European countries; with Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Netherlands taking the top six. Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, Australia closed the list. Sadly, Africa was way down in the list of happy people, with Mauritius leading at position 55 in the world index.

In spite of our troubles and sorrows, Kenya led the East African region in happiness, being placed at position 124. Our joy had dropped compared to position 112 we held last year. Yet, if we are among the happiest people in the region, it tells you just how unhappy our part of the world really is.

Actually, the unhappiest nation in the world, according to the survey, is our neighbour – Burundi. Of course, the big question is: What has this got to do with anything? Or as we often ask: Does it put food on the table? Perhaps yes, maybe not. But perchance we can glean some ingredients for cultivating true happiness within a nation.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

According to the report, the Happiness Index was created using data from the reputed Gallup World Poll. They used a measurement of happiness and well-being called the “Cantril ladder” in which nationals valued the quality of their lives on a scale of 0-10, from worst to best. The results indicated that the top countries placed a high premium on six key variables considered to contribute to the overall well-being of a people: income (GDP per capita), healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust (absence of corruption), and generosity. What this seems to say is that a strong stable economy, good health, and strong bonds of relationships are critical to a happy citizenry. It is also noteworthy that the absence of corruption and generosity contribute to happiness in a nation.

The implication here is that, if Kenya is going to move up the happiness ladder, much effort must be put in growing real and not superficial incomes. This can only happen if the government provides a conducive environment for robust economic activity and every one of us commits to productive work. Easy money that accrues from no work – such as corruption and gambling – cannot result in a strong GDP per capita that eventually brings happiness.

More blessed

We must move from handouts and debt. The study indicates that generosity – and not greed – is what leads to a happy life. Jesus is proved right when He said: It is more blessed to give than to receive – a truth that is proved true whenever practised, but which few follow.

ALSO READ: Contractors want Sh900m in fictitious payments- Kiraitu

While releasing a similar World Happiness report two years ago, Prof Jeffrey Sachs, head of Sustainable Development Solutions Network and adviser to the UN Secretary General, decried the poor ranking of his own country, the USA, at position 18. In his view, the reasons are clear. “For a society that just chases money, we are chasing wrong things. Our social fabric is deteriorating, social trust is deteriorating, faith in government is deteriorating,” lamented Prof Sachs.

Sachs could have been speaking to us. The trend we see in Kenya is a desperate pursuit of money, often through shortcuts and corruption. This cannot bring lasting joy or true satisfaction. Our joy will be complete only when with God’s help, we commit to live in unity, peace and liberty. And, plenty will be found within our borders only when all we with one accord, in common bond united, build this our nation together. Then the glory of Kenya, the fruit of our labour, will fill every heart with thanksgiving – a true happiness that needs no ranking.

[email protected]