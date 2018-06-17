Successful local musical bands that have stood test of time

| Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 00:13, Updated June 17th 2018 at 00:16 GMT +3

Them mushrooms

In summary Them Mushrooms has been producing songs that resonate with a variety of audiences

Them Mushrooms band leader says their secret lies in their ability to master the art of the game and maintain the required standards

?Despite the changing music trends in Kenya, there are bands that have stood the test of time and continue to appeal to their fans without changing their tunes and style.

One such band is Them Mushrooms, formerly known as Uyoga. It has been producing songs that resonate with a variety of audiences, putting them in a class of their own.

Apart from being recognised by former President Mwai Kibaki, Them Mushrooms were the first Kenyan group to get a gold platinum certification for Jambo Bwana that sold over 200,000 copies between 1982 and 1987.

Jambo Bwana, their first hit, was recorded in 1980 under the leadership of Teddy Kalanda and remains one of Kenya’s most known songs abroad.

So liked was the song that Boney M, a German vocal group, played their version of it. Its Swahili phrase 'Hakuna matata' was borrowed in Disney’s classic, The Lion King.

Founded in 1969 as Avenida Success before it changed its name to Them Mushrooms in 1972, and later Uyoga, then again to Them Mushrooms, the group comprised six brothers: Kalanda, Billy Sarro, George Zirro, John Katana, Pius Plato Chitianda "Jibaba" and Pritt Nyale. It rose to fame with its distinct blend of Taraab and Sega folk music.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Credited with initiating the popular Coast theme nights, the band with 20 albums, including Ndogo Ndogo and Ukimwi Ni Hatari, recently launched two new albums, New Zilizopendwa and Original Mushroom.

According to the group’s bandleader, Katana, their secret lies in their ability to master the art of the game and maintain the required standards.

“We strive to keep at par with the changing music trends while at the same time retain our identity. Ours is to give fans quality music with lasting messages that is both entertaining and educative,” says Katana.

He says some of the band’s recent releases such as Jaza Mwenyewe, Ni Jumamosi and Zilizopendwa Raha recorded at Them Mushrooms Sound Lab have kept them ahead of their peers, enabling them to stage public shows and perform at corporate events.

Orchestre Mangelepa

Considered one of Kenyan Lingala music maestros, Les Mangelepa, led by Kabila Kabanze Evany, have over the years proved they are still a voice to reckon with.

Known for its evergreen tunes such as Embakasi and Nyako Konya, the troupe based at Club Vibro, Nairobi West, with close to 40 years in the entertainment industry, has been consistent.

Evany says things can only get better. "Apart from being steady, our latest album has been well received," he says, adding they are the first locally based Congolese band to perform in Berlin, Germany.

The band boasts 13 albums, including popular hits Maindusa, Walter, Safari ya Mangelepa and Maboko Pamba.

“We have mastered the art of listening to each other’s opinion and coping with criticism from outside in order to better our music,” says Evany, adding that just like Congolese TPOK Jazz, they have no plans of retiring from music.

Despite having suffered splits and defections, Mangelepa's popularity has only increased over the years and this has attarcted other Congolese bands, including Les Kinois, Super Mazembe, and Viva Makale.

The band was formed in early 1970s in Lumbumbashi, DRC, as an offshoot of Orchestre Baba Nationale of Baba Gaston Ilunga wa Ilunga and settled in Nairobi’s OTC in 1973.

Even with the death of Nyako Konya composer Badibanga wa Tshilumba, alias Kaikai, who moved to South Africa in 1985, the team has continued to produce amazing vocals even with a few new members.

Maroon Commandos

Formed in 1972, The Seventh Batallion Kenya’s Military band, once led by the late Habel Kifoto, is one of the few major groups whose lineup has remained intact for close to four decades (perharps with only a few changes in the band).

With a number of albums to their name, Maroon Commandos have over the years staged shows in various clubs in Nairobi’s CBD.

So popular are some of their singles that they command a huge following whenever they perform. This aside, the band has been producing new singles that have resonated well with their fans, keeping them relevant.

"Our secret lies in our originality and creativity besides being able to observe and understand what fans want and making sure we give them exactly that," says David Kombo.

Orchestre Super Mazembe

Formed nearly four decades ago by Mutonkole Longwa Didos, their biggest hit Shauri Yako, a cover song originally performed by Nguashi Ntimbo and Festival Du Zaire, including Samba, Bwana Nipe Pesa and Kassongo, made them a favourite with the locals.

Since then, it appears there is no stopping the group that has in the past experienced changes, not to mention deaths of most of its members.

“We have been staging shows in various clubs within Nairobi, not to mention performing in private functions,” says its bandleader Kasongo Wa Kanema.

“We are busy working on a new 10-track album that features various artistes. It is done in pure rhumba style at my Watoto Studios situated in Yaya Centre,” he says, adding that he has been mentoring two of his sons as well as six other young musicians who have since changed the name of the band from Super Mazembe to Rocky and Longwa.

"With music evolving, it is important that they strive to adapt to the current fan base.”

Everest Kings

Nearly three decades down the line, the song Stella by Freshley Mwamburi continues to be on the lips of Kenyan music lovers.

Indeed Freshley and his Everest Kings Band have proved that old is gold, going by their performances in various clubs due to public demand.

“I am glad that there are a large section of people who love and appreciate our music that can only be described as unique, diverse with longevity,” says Freshley who has released a number of albums.

Other bands that have stood the test of time include Osito Kale’s Orchestra Diband band formed in 1979.

Apart from having been awarded the Benga Artist of the Year and Lifetime Category trophy during the HISCA awards in 2013, the musician with more than 20 albums worked with Awino Lawi before the bubble burst shortly in 1987.

Another is Lawi Jakambare’s Geuka International based at Duet Club in Nairobi's CBD where they perform every Tuesday and Friday. Jakambare started with the late Okatch Biggie as one of the lead vocalists, but later quit to form his own band.

Formed more than two decades ago, Prince Jully’s Jolly Boys Band continues to carry on the legacy of its founder through his wife Princess Jully, who is based at Sori and performs daily. The band is famed for a number of songs, including Dunia Mbaya and Aroko.

Milly Fedha, sister of the late Musa Juma and Omondi Tony, has kept the fire of two rhumba maestros burning through Musa Juma’s Limpopo International which performs every weekend in Nairobi’s Makadara estate.

Other bands include Bilenge Musica led by Dubai-based Lesasa Joker, locally based Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darze Khalend, Rumba Japan, Vundumuna, Mombasa-based Idiology Musica led by Ricky Mulolo and Amitie Musica by Ambrose.

[email protected]