Emotions run high as Pilot of crashed FlySax plane is buried

By Lydiah Nyawira and Julius Chepkwony | Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 10:44, Updated June 16th 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3
Jean Muthoni's parent Mr and Mrs Muriithi (center) and her two brothers Dennis and Jack lay a wreath by her graveside in Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The second officer in command of the Fly SAX plane that crashed in Aberdares last week was accorded a young achiever's burial in Nyeri.

And in Nakuru, one of her passengers- George Kinyua Ngugi- went down in a casket in an equally emotional burial ceremony.

ALSO READ: DPP to open inquiry on crashed plane

Hundreds of friends and family turned up for the burial of the 25-year-old First Officer Jeane Mureithi in her ancestral home in Giakanja.  Her parents donned pilot uniforms in honor of their fallen daughter.

A second born and only girl in a family of three children, her mother, Jane Mureithi, described her as devoted, obedient and hardworking woman who was determined to be the best.

“I shall greatly miss your captivating smile, your company in many ways. I have accepted God's perfect will and I believe He will guide me in life without you,” she said.

Her eulogy painted a glimpse of the first officer’s short but successful life after defying odds to attain a flying licence at 24 years of age.

After her sitting her KCSE, she was admitted at Strathmore University and four years later graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business and Finance but she wanted more.

In 2015, She enrolled at the Kenya School of Flying and in 2017 she attained her Private and Commercial flying license. Kenya High School alumni and her classmates at the Kenya School of Flying described as jovial and determined.

At the Njoro burial of Ngugi, a contractor, one could almost cut through the cloud of grief that hung loose. Relatives and friends described Kinyua as a faithful, compassionate and loving man who shouldered his family at all times.

Family and relatives carry a casket bearing the remains of the late George Kinyua Ngugi during his burial in Njoro, Nakuru County. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

"He touched many people's lives; the poor, the sick and the needy through his generosity and kindness," read part of the eulogy.

ALSO READ: What team will look for in air crash probe

The 38-year-old left behind his wife and three children aged nine, four years and nine months.

Ten lives were lost in the crash.

Only thorough probe will bring closure in plane crash tragedy

Pilots were unfamiliar with route

From hunger pangs to anger during crashed FlySax rescue mission

Families identify bodies of plane crash victims

