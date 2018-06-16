MP Mutunga worried that residents could sell prime land to brokers

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 18:49 GMT +3

Tigania West MP John Mutunga

Tigania West MP John Mutunga has warned that his constituents could be left poor despite the plan to have a Sh6.9 billion wind plant by KenGen locally.

The MP urged locals to avoid brokers who have flocked the area since KenGen identified the 45,000 acres prime land in Tigania East and Tigania West, where it wants to establish a 400-megawatts wind power plant.

Mutunga said calls for land demarcation and issuance of title deeds would be of no use if the locals sold land to private investors before KenGen sets up.