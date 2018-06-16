Kakamega ex-chief to be charged with murder Next Story
MP Mbai urges Kalonzo to let Ngilu lead Kambas Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

MP Mutunga worried that residents could sell prime land to brokers

By Darlington M Manyara | Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 18:49 GMT +3
Tigania West MP John Mutunga

Tigania West MP John Mutunga has warned that his constituents could be left poor despite the plan to have a Sh6.9 billion wind plant by KenGen locally.

The MP urged locals to avoid brokers who have flocked the area since KenGen identified the 45,000 acres prime land in Tigania East and Tigania West, where it wants to establish a 400-megawatts wind power plant.

ALSO READ: Contractors want Sh900m in fictitious payments- Kiraitu

Mutunga said calls for land demarcation and issuance of title deeds would be of no use if the locals sold land to private investors before KenGen sets up.

RELATED TOPICS:
Meru
MP Mutunga
brokers

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Football: Meru Mutindwa Bombers gear up for promotion

Football: Meru Mutindwa Bombers gear up for promotion

New plan to ease traffic jam in Meru

New plan to ease traffic jam in Meru

President Uhuru honours Mau Mau veterans

President Uhuru honours Mau Mau veterans

Tragedy strikes during Madaraka Day celebrations

Tragedy strikes during Madaraka Day celebrations

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited