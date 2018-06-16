Family of man allegedly killed at police station demands justice

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 17:34 GMT +3

A placard calling for justice for Peter Kimani who was allegedly beaten to death by a senior police officer at Kibichoi Police Station in Githunguri.Relatives and residents held a peaceful demonstration yesterday where they demanded for justice to prevail.PHOTO BY KAMAU MAICHUHIE.

A family is seeking justice following the death of their son at Kibichoi Police Station in Githunguri last week.

Saturday Standard understands that Peter Kimani left their Kigumo village home at 9pmon Thursday last week and went to have a drink at the nearby police canteen where he had an altercation with a barmaid.

It was then that Kimani is said to have slapped the barmaid, angering a senior police officer who is also said to run the canteen.

“We were informed that the senior police officer got angry after Kimani slapped his barmaid and as a result beat him up mercilessly. He later left him for the dead,” said Peter Ndung’u, a resident.

Mr Ndung’u said police officers who later saw a badly injured Kimani outside the station took him to a nearby hospital, where when was pronounced dead on arrival.

Family members said they did not know that their kin was dead until a day later when they got wind that his body was in Kigumo mortuary.

“We were shocked to see his body... We are still seeking answers as to why we were kept in the dark despite the fact that the police knew his home,” said an aunt to the deceased.

Residents and family members yesterday held a peaceful demonstration to demand justice. Chanting anti-police slogans, they engaged the officers in running battles for several hours.

Kimani’s father, Wathiru Kimani, said they would not rest until Kimani’s killers are apprehended.

“We want to see the person who committed the heinous act, even if he or she is a police officer, arraigned in court. Nobody is above the law,” he said.

