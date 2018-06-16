Embu County to give free underwear to girls Next Story
Migori teenager arrested with bhang Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Family of man allegedly killed at police station demands justice

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 17:34 GMT +3
A placard calling for justice for Peter Kimani who was allegedly beaten to death by a senior police officer at Kibichoi Police Station in Githunguri.Relatives and residents held a peaceful demonstration yesterday where they demanded for justice to prevail.PHOTO BY KAMAU MAICHUHIE.

A family is seeking justice following the death of their son at Kibichoi Police Station in Githunguri last week.

Saturday Standard understands that Peter Kimani left their Kigumo village home at 9pmon Thursday last week and went to have a drink at the nearby police canteen where he had an altercation with a barmaid.

ALSO READ: Three to be retried in graft case after appeal

It was then that Kimani is said to have slapped the barmaid, angering a senior police officer who is also said to run the canteen.

“We were informed that the senior police officer got angry after Kimani slapped his barmaid and as a result beat him up mercilessly. He later left him for the dead,” said Peter Ndung’u, a resident.

Mr Ndung’u said police officers who later saw a badly injured Kimani outside the station took him to a nearby hospital, where when was pronounced dead on arrival.

Family members said they did not know that their kin was dead until a day later when they got wind that his body was in Kigumo mortuary.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“We were shocked to see his body... We are still seeking answers as to why we were kept in the dark despite the fact that the police knew his home,” said an aunt to the deceased.

Residents and family members yesterday held a peaceful demonstration to demand justice. Chanting anti-police slogans, they engaged the officers in running battles for several hours.

Kimani’s father, Wathiru Kimani, said they would not rest until Kimani’s killers are apprehended.

“We want to see the person who committed the heinous act, even if he or she is a police officer, arraigned in court. Nobody is above the law,” he said.

ALSO READ: DP Ruto pledges health, water projects worth billions

 

RELATED TOPICS:
police station
justice
Githunguri

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Man lynched over bike theft

Man lynched over bike theft

Customer beats shoe-repairer to death over unmade bag

Customer beats shoe-repairer to death over unmade bag

Bishop's rape sentence quashed

Bishop's rape sentence quashed

Fire burns down police quarters

Fire burns down police quarters

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited