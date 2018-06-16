Family of man killed at police station seeks justice Next Story
Migori teenager arrested smuggling bhang from Tanzania

By Caleb O Kingwara | Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00

 

Police officer led by AP commander Uriri Julius Mukanda said the duo had concealed 353 rolls of bhang in maize sack.

A 17-year-old teenager is being detained by police in Migori after he was arrested smuggling bhang worth Sh105,000 into the country from Tanzania.

He was allegedly transporting the consignment on a motorbike when officers pounced on him along the Migori-Isibania road while his accomplice escaped.

The officer said the teenager is from Bomet and he has already contacted their Bomet counterparts to help trace the other missing suspect.

“We have increased crackdown on bhang from Tanzania in Migori town and this month alone we have impounded bhang worth more than Sh7 million,” Mukanda said.

