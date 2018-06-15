Uproar over move to use public funds to pay gym subscription for overweight MCAs

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 12:59, Updated June 15th 2018 at 13:17 GMT +3

Embu County Assembly Speaker Thiriku defended the plan saying they needed a healthy lifestyle. [File, Standard]

Embu residents and a section of MCAs have criticised the proposal by the County Assembly to pay gymnasium subscriptions for all its 33 members and 80 staff to lose excess weight.

While defining the Assembly’s planned activities in the 2018/2019 Financial Year, Speaker Josiah Thiriku said on realisation that MCAs had gained weight there was need for urgent interventions to ensure that they lead a healthy lifestyle.

“The Assembly Service Board has factored that members need to be fit. I think all of us have added some weight. We have factored some money for members to participate in activities geared towards their fitness. We shall be paying subscriptions for members who wish to join gym and aerobics or even sauna to loss some weight,” said Thiriku who was flanked by Clerk Jim Kauma

Residents have dismissed the plan as an outrageous wastage of taxpayers’ money stating that there are pressing development needs such as road repair that should be prioritised.

Olive Gitonga wondered why the taxpayer should bear such a burden for well-paid MCAs whereas the citizens who earn less have to meet own gym costs.

Runyenjes Central MCA Steve Simba vowed to oppose the implementation of the gym subscriptions as it does not in any way benefit the public.

“This is total wastage of resources. Why should you eat excessively and the county spend money to help you reduce the excess weight? Again why do you have to use a vehicle all the time? Posed Simba.

At the same time, Thiriku revealing the Assembly would be launching a Sh40 million car loan and mortgage scheme for staff members

He said this would settle the five-year anxiety amongst employees of the Assembly who have waited for the scheme to be rolled out to no avail due to lack of funds.

Thiriku further disclosed plans to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the chambers and adjacent installations plus the MCA offices at the Ghanshyam Plaza in Embu town.

This comes after Nominated MCA Margaret Lorna Kariuki last month claimed unknown people had attempted to set off an explosion in her car while parked at the Assembly.

He added the Legislature would increase the number of security wardens and also request for more Administration Police officers to ensure MCA security and that of their property while at the Assembly.