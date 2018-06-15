Serial suspect commits suicide in hands of police

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:02, Updated June 15th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3

A man accused of raping and killing a 69-year-old woman has committed suicide.

Police said Benard Nyambok alias See, 30, jumped from a moving vehicle near River Arujo on the Homa Bay-Rongo road.

Nyambok was being taken to Homa Bay Police Station after being arrested in Magina village on Tuesday night.

He jumped out of the vehicle when they were two kilometres from the station. He allegedly raped the woman at Gogo Katuma village on September 15, 2016 and faced charges at the Homa Bay High Court.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Joseph Tuksho said Nyambok went underground after being released on bond. A warrant of arrest had been issued against him.