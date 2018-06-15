Go for ‘big fish’ in graft war Oparanya tells EACC

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 23:57 GMT +3

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya. [Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has criticised the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for not cracking the whip on top Government officials involved in graft.

Speaking in Butere yesterday, Mr Oparanya noted that those targeted in the graft war were mere mid-level officers while the influential and powerful individuals at the top were spared.

He said the war against corruption would only be won if the culprits suspected are charged, sentenced and the stolen finances recovered.

“They arrest and detain small thieves leaving big names who have stolen billions. This is unfair to the taxpayers,” said Oparanya.

The governor also warned his officers against corruption.