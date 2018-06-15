Senators propose various changes to Moi Bill Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Kindiki orders probe on constant harassment of fishermen by Ugandan forces

By Roselyne Obala | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3
Senate deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki (left) accompanied by Elgeyo Market Senator Kipchumba Murkomen at the Parliament Building. [Elvis Ogina/Standard]

Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki (pictured) has directed investigations into an incident in which three policemen and four fishermen were arrested by Ugandan security agents in Lake Victoria on Monday.

In a heated debate, senators urged Prof Kindiki to exercise his discretion to ensure the country's territorial boundaries were respected and protected.

ALSO READ: Ugandans in daring attack on Kenyan police officers

In a personal statement, Leader of Minority James Orengo had faulted the national government for failing to protect citizens living around the lake from constant harassment and aggression by the Ugandan military.

Senate's Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Affairs was tasked with the probe.

RELATED TOPICS:
Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki
kenyan fishermen arrested
ugandan police
Lake Victoria
officers harrased
territorial boundaries

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Ugandans in daring attack on Kenyan police officers

Ugandans in daring attack on Kenyan police officers

Lake basin sites among world havens for endangered species

Lake basin sites among world havens for endangered species

Boat tragedy survivor's bid to pick up her pieces

Boat tragedy survivor's bid to pick up her pieces

Why fish bladder is the new craze in Lake Victoria

Why fish bladder is the new craze in Lake Victoria

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited