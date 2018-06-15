Kindiki orders probe on constant harassment of fishermen by Ugandan forces

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3

Senate deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki (left) accompanied by Elgeyo Market Senator Kipchumba Murkomen at the Parliament Building. [Elvis Ogina/Standard]

Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki (pictured) has directed investigations into an incident in which three policemen and four fishermen were arrested by Ugandan security agents in Lake Victoria on Monday.

In a heated debate, senators urged Prof Kindiki to exercise his discretion to ensure the country's territorial boundaries were respected and protected.

In a personal statement, Leader of Minority James Orengo had faulted the national government for failing to protect citizens living around the lake from constant harassment and aggression by the Ugandan military.

Senate's Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Affairs was tasked with the probe.