20 students injured in school bus crash Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Residents petition senate over ailing health sector

By Daniel Psirmoi | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 23:26 GMT +3

Two residents have petitioned Parliament to help address the ailing health sector in the region.

Moses Zewedi and Sydney Mutai have submitted a petition to the Senate in which they complain that the state of healthcare in the county has deteriorated due to mismanagement of resources.

The two, in their petition that was received by the Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye on June 8, claim  politics has also affected the running of most of healthcare facilities, including Kitale County Hospital.

The petitioners want a probe conducted to establish whether Mt Elgon Hospital, which is adjacent to the Kitale County Hospital, is a private or public institution.

They also want the Senate to order a forensic audit on all finances allocated to the Mt Elgon Hospital against the authorised expenditures.

The petitioners further want the Senate to look into construction of a referral hospital by the county government to establish if it meets set standards and if there is value for tax payers’ money.

According to the law, the Clerk of the Senate has seven days to decide whether the petition meets the constitutional threshold.  If he is satisfied, he forwards the same to the Speaker for tabling in the House.

After tabling, the petition will be committed to the Senate Health Committee that is led by Senator Michael Mbito (Trans Nzoia).

RELATED TOPICS:
ailing health sector
Mt Elgon Hospital
Senate Health Committee

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited