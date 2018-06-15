Residents petition senate over ailing health sector

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 23:26 GMT +3

Two residents have petitioned Parliament to help address the ailing health sector in the region.

Moses Zewedi and Sydney Mutai have submitted a petition to the Senate in which they complain that the state of healthcare in the county has deteriorated due to mismanagement of resources.

The two, in their petition that was received by the Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye on June 8, claim politics has also affected the running of most of healthcare facilities, including Kitale County Hospital.

The petitioners want a probe conducted to establish whether Mt Elgon Hospital, which is adjacent to the Kitale County Hospital, is a private or public institution.

They also want the Senate to order a forensic audit on all finances allocated to the Mt Elgon Hospital against the authorised expenditures.

The petitioners further want the Senate to look into construction of a referral hospital by the county government to establish if it meets set standards and if there is value for tax payers’ money.

According to the law, the Clerk of the Senate has seven days to decide whether the petition meets the constitutional threshold. If he is satisfied, he forwards the same to the Speaker for tabling in the House.

After tabling, the petition will be committed to the Senate Health Committee that is led by Senator Michael Mbito (Trans Nzoia).