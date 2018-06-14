Police looking for two male teachers busted with pupils in a Kisii lodging

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 13:27, Updated June 14th 2018 at 14:00 GMT +3

The two teachers had taken the pupils for a sports competition at Nyabite Primary School before taking them to a bar. [Courtesy]

The Police in Kisii have launched a manhunt for two male teachers who were found with female pupils in a lodging at Nyamache township on Wednesday, June 13.

The two teachers said to be from Kigochi primary school are currently at large after being found with the minors in a compromising manner in two separate rooms at a bar within the town.

Kisii County Education Director William Sugut said the two teachers had taken the pupils for a sports competition at Nyabite Primary School and were on their way back when they enticed the minors to the bar.

“The two teachers have since been interdicted and security officers are pursuing them, they must face the law, we cannot allow them to destroy the lives of our children,” said Dr Sugut.

Confirming the incident Nyamache OCPD Japheth Mwirichia told The Standard that his officers were looking for the suspects and that they will face the full force of the law once arrested.

Mwirichia assured local's baying for their blood that the two will be apprehended and charged in court "very soon."

“My officers are pursuing crucial leads on the whereabouts of the two teachers who will definitely face defilement charges since they were in the company girls who are young enough to be their daughters,” said Mwirichia.

Kigochi Primary School Head teacher James Makori said that the girls were part of a team that represented their school in the sports competition and were in the company of the teachers on their way home when the incident occurred.

Makori said that he had given the two teachers the responsibility of being in charge of the students since they were father figures and that he never expected them to be involved in any untoward behavior.

“I was shocked when I got information that our two male teachers had been seen with female pupils in a lodging, the two have not reported to work since the incident happened,” said Makori.

The Head Teacher said that the matter was currently being handled by the County Education office and the Nyamache Police Boss and that he believes that justice would soon be served.

Samuel Mokaya who was a patron at the bar at the time of the incident said all patrons got alarmed when they got information that two male adults had booked two rooms at the lodging while in the company of two school girls.

“Bar patrons demanded that the men who we later found out to be teachers open the doors of the rooms where they were found with the girls, they managed to escape before the police arrived,” said Mokaya.

