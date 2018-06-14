Court quashes Ezra Chiloba's suspension

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 11:49, Updated June 14th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3

Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the reinstatement of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba ruling that his suspension was unfair. [File: Standard]

Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the reinstatement of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba.

Justice Stephen Radido ruled that Chiloba's suspension was unfair.

Chiloba was suspended by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati following procurement queries at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Chebukati said Chiloba's suspension would enable the commission to undertake a comprehensive audit of all the major procurements relating to the 2017 General Election and repeat poll, which was held on October 26.

In April 9, 2018, Chiloba filed a case claiming that he and Chebukati have had differences on issues such as assignment of duties to staff, the procurement of Kiems kits and ballot papers, in addition to the way last year's presidential elections was conducted.

Chiloba lost bid to temporarily lift his suspension from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Judge Stephen Radido declined to grant the CEO's request, saying he needed to hear all parties and facts of the case first.

The Employment and Labour relations court judge pointed out that the case revealed a complex clash between employer and common law.

"The only prejudice to be suffered is the fact that Chiloba will not be able to go to the office, therefore, court declines to issue the said orders, "Justice Radido ruled.

The judge directed sued parties to file responses to the case so that the hearing is expedited.?

