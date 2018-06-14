Who is this man Henry Rotich? Next Story
Police officer in court over robbery with violence, defilement cases Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Court quashes Ezra Chiloba's suspension

By Lilian Musili | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 11:49, Updated June 14th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3
Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the reinstatement of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba ruling that his suspension was unfair. [File: Standard]

Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the reinstatement of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba.

Justice Stephen Radido ruled that Chiloba's suspension was unfair.

ALSO READ: New SRC job grades stopped

Chiloba was suspended by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati following procurement queries at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Chebukati said Chiloba's suspension would enable the commission to undertake a comprehensive audit of all the major procurements relating to the 2017 General Election and repeat poll, which was held on October 26.

In April 9, 2018, Chiloba filed a case claiming that he and Chebukati have had differences on issues such as assignment of duties to staff, the procurement of Kiems kits and ballot papers, in addition to the way last year's presidential elections was conducted.

Chiloba lost bid to temporarily lift his suspension from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Judge Stephen Radido declined to grant the CEO's request, saying he needed to hear all parties and facts of the case first.

The Employment and Labour relations court judge pointed out that the case revealed a complex clash between employer and common law.

"The only prejudice to be suffered is the fact that Chiloba will not be able to go to the office, therefore, court declines to issue the said orders, "Justice Radido ruled.

The judge directed sued parties to file responses to the case so that the hearing is expedited.?

ALSO READ: IEBC must not bow to one man's failure of leadership

RELATED TOPICS:
Employment and Labour Relations Court
IEBC
Ezra Chiloba
Wafula Chebukati
2017 General Election
Justice Stephen Radido

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Court blocks vetting of top State officials

Court blocks vetting of top State officials

Chebukati: Only audit report can exonerate Chiloba

Chebukati: Only audit report can exonerate Chiloba

Only audit report can exonerate Chiloba, says Chebukati

Only audit report can exonerate Chiloba, says Chebukati

IEBC official Wamukoya now off the hook

IEBC official Wamukoya now off the hook

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited