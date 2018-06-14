Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o survives petition

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 11:36, Updated June 14th 2018 at 11:56 GMT +3

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o at a past function. Court of Appeal has upheld his 2017 win. [File, Standard]

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o can now breathe easy after the Court of Appeal dismissed a case challenging his 2017 election.

Justice Phillip Waki ruled that the case filed by ex-governor Jack Ranguma lacked merit.

Justice Phillip Waki in his ruling noted that High Court’s Justice David Majanja did not make an error in upholding Nyong’o’s win.

He also denied Ranguma’s request for the scrutiny, recount and re-tallying of the votes, saying the polls were conducted in accordance with the law.

Mr Ranguma, who the High Court slapped with Sh5 million in costs following the dismissal of his case, wanted the Appellate Court to look into the court process his petition went through, including the decision of the court.

