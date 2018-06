| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 10:40, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3

This development is likely to escalate the standoff between Parliament and the Judiciary.

The High Court has blocked MPs from discussing a petition touching on the bosses of multi-billion shilling Tatu City.

Lady Justice Lucy Gacheru has gagged the House through its departmental committees and restrained its members from deliberating, debating and, or making any recommendations on the matter.