Third suspect arrested in Murang’a principal's murder

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 12:13 GMT +3
Ms Ochanda ordered that the suspect be produced in court on Monday to take plea.

A third suspect in the murder of Gatunguru Secondary School Principal Samuel Mbogo was yesterday arraigned before court.

Francis Kimani appeared before Murang’a deputy registrar of High Court Victoria Ochanda, who ordered that he be remanded to undergo medical examination before his trial.

Ms Ochanda ordered that the suspect be produced in court on Monday to take plea. "By then, the court will have engaged a lawyer to represent him," Ochanda said. 

The police have also been directed to take him for medical examination to establish his mental condition. Mbogo was killed last month. Hearing of the case was set for June 30. 

 

