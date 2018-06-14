Residents share rooms with livestock over theft Next Story
Election case stalls as judge loses father Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Team set up to resettle Solai tragedy dam victims

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 13th 2018 at 23:24 GMT +3
Rift Valley regional coordinator Mongo Chimwaga with Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui addressing Solai Dam tragedy victims at Solai center on June 13, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

A multi-agency committee to spearhead the resettlement of victims of the Solai dam tragedy has been constituted.

The committee, which will be headed by Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mongo Chimwaga (pictured), was commissioned in Solai on Tuesday and mandated to ensure that the affected in Nyakinyua, Energy and Nyandarua villages are profiled and benefit fully from government compensation.

ALSO READ: Speculation as governor misses Ruto’s functions

“Government work is done in a clear process - in phases. For example, when the disaster occurred, we conducted search and recovery that was closed. Now the committee is dealing with resettlement and restoration,” said Chimwaga.

Others in the team include officials from the national and county governments as well as humanitarian organisations, who will oversee the profiling, vetting and evaluation of the victims of the May 9 tragedy.

At least 47 people died and dozens were left homeless when the Patel Dam burst. The dam owner attributed the tragedy to heavy rainfall.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Solai dam tragedy
tragedy
Governor Lee Kinyanjui

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Boat tragedy survivor's bid to pick up her pieces

Boat tragedy survivor's bid to pick up her pieces

Report on Solai dam reveals hazards

Report on Solai dam reveals hazards

Patel dam victims protest over pay

Patel dam victims protest over pay

Killer dam victims wait for aid to rebuild lives

Killer dam victims wait for aid to rebuild lives

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited