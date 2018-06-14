Team set up to resettle Solai tragedy dam victims

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 13th 2018 at 23:24 GMT +3

Rift Valley regional coordinator Mongo Chimwaga with Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui addressing Solai Dam tragedy victims at Solai center on June 13, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

A multi-agency committee to spearhead the resettlement of victims of the Solai dam tragedy has been constituted.

The committee, which will be headed by Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mongo Chimwaga (pictured), was commissioned in Solai on Tuesday and mandated to ensure that the affected in Nyakinyua, Energy and Nyandarua villages are profiled and benefit fully from government compensation.

ALSO READ: Speculation as governor misses Ruto’s functions

“Government work is done in a clear process - in phases. For example, when the disaster occurred, we conducted search and recovery that was closed. Now the committee is dealing with resettlement and restoration,” said Chimwaga.

Others in the team include officials from the national and county governments as well as humanitarian organisations, who will oversee the profiling, vetting and evaluation of the victims of the May 9 tragedy.

At least 47 people died and dozens were left homeless when the Patel Dam burst. The dam owner attributed the tragedy to heavy rainfall.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840