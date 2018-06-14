Team set up to resettle Solai dam victims Next Story
Appeal against governor election fails to start

By Nderitu Gichure | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 13th 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3
The hearing of an appeal against the election of Governor Ndiritu Muriithi failed to kick off yesterday after one of the judges was bereaved.

The case was before a three-judge bench comprising Fatuma Sichale, Asike Makhandia and Sankale ole Kantai in the Court of Appeal sitting in Nyeri.

Only Ms Sichale showed up and informed the lawyers that Justice Makhandia had lost his father on Sunday.

She said the appeal was filed on March 2 and, therefore, should be disposed by September 5.

She directed that the case be heard on July 10 and 11.

