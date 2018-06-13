Minor accused of killing father for insulting mother yet to take plea

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 16:11, Updated June 13th 2018 at 16:20 GMT +3

The form two student is accused of committing the crime in 2017 as he defended his mother from an abusive father. [Courtesy]

A 17-year-old boy accused of killing his father for insulting his mother is yet to take plea awaiting a pro-borno lawyer to defend him.

The Form Two student at a local school in Nambacha village, Navakholo sub-county was alleged to have murdered his father after he tried to chase the family from their home on December 12, 2017.

ALSO READ: Mother of three accused of killing her mother-in-law

According to medical documents, the deceased is said to have been hit with a stick on the chest and the forehead leading to excessive bleeding.

He is said to have come home drunk and started quarreling the family for no good reasons.

In his statement, the minor tried to intervene asking his father to lower his voice but he threatened to beat him with a stick.

“I came from the nearby shopping center and found my father quarreling with my mother and siblings. I asked him to lower his voice since it was too loud and disturbing the peace of the neighborhood. He turned to me and attacked me,” said the Form Two boy in his statement.

The minor says that he twice evaded his father's attempts to hit him before he took another stick which he hit the father who then fell to the ground bleeding profusely.

He insists that he was trying to defend himself and the family from their father who had a habit of insulting their mother and other children whenever he was drunk.

The third born boy being held at Kakamega Juvenile Home says that he had no intentions of killing his father who was in his early 60’s as per the autopsy report.

According to doctor’s report, the victim died due to soft tissues injuries, secondary to blunt force trauma following an assault.

ALSO READ: Abiriga was killed to cover up for Kaweesi’s killers

He says he was shocked and deeply disturbed when he noticed that the deceased was not breathing when he fell down.