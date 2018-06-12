Court: Women should pay child maintenance Next Story
Two policemen charged with murder of woman at City Park

By Faith Karanja | Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 23:56 GMT +3
William Kipkorir Chirchir and Geoffrey Kipngetich Kirui at the Milimani Law Courts, where they were charged with murder. [George Njunge, Standard]

Two police officers were yesterday charged with the murder of a woman at City Park, Nairobi.

Appearing before High Court judge James Wakiaga, William Kipkorir Chirchir and Godfrey Kipng’etich Kirui denied killing Janet Wangui Waiyaki on May 20.

Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki said a mental assessment found the accused fit to stand trial.

She requested the court to detain the accused at Industrial Area police station for seven days. “We oppose bail because we're still waiting for a victim impact report and we have not yet been supplied with the defence affidavit of opposing bail,” she said.

Defence lawyer Ham Langat said his clients were constitutionally entitled to bail. “The prosecution has not filed any documents in court to show why the accused should be denied bail,” he said.

He requested the court to remand the accused at Gigiri police station, arguing that the prosecution would not suffer any prejudice as a result. “Gigiri is the station where the accused have been reporting and it will only be fair enough if they are remanded in that area,” said Mr Langat.

He requested the prosecution to supply him with copies of witness statements.

Justice Wakiaga remanded the accused for eight days at Industrial Area police station and directed the prosecution to file a pre-bail report by June 19, when the application on bail will be heard.

RELATED TOPICS:
city park shooting
police shooting
murder charges

