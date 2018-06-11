Opposition MPs turn heat on Ruto's allies in war against corruption

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 10:16, Updated June 11th 2018 at 11:54 GMT +3

DP William Ruto chats with Samburu North MP Alloise Lentoimanga (L) and Governor Moses Lenolkulal in Samburu County. [DPPS]

Opposition leaders are now hitting back at Deputy President William Ruto for failing to prevail on his lieutenants to keep off investigations and prosecutions.

The leaders from Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Kalonzo's Wiper party and Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress yesterday said the war on graft was not targeting any community.

Jared Okello (Nyando), Gideon Mulyungi (Mwingi Central), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep), Godfrey Osotsi (nominated) and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy would be hinged on how he deals with corruption.

This comes barely a day after the DP’s allies, mainly from Rift Valley, vowed to plan an all-out political battle against selected members of the President “kitchen cabinet” whom they blame for what they call a plot to derail Mr Ruto’s presidential ambitions.

“The war on corruption does not target anybody but financial probity. Ruto’s handlers should give us a break. If one is culpable in whatever ministry, they must pay for their ills. Ruto hasn’t prevailed upon his people to let investigative and prosecutorial agencies do their work,” said Mr Okello.

According to Ms Wanga, leaders allied to the DP were distracting the war against corruption by holding press conferences.

But speaking in Nyeri, Jubilee Party legislators said the ongoing war against corruption was being used to target innocent individuals.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa said politics had interfered with the graft investigations.

“We should not spoil people’s names by pointing fingers and accusing them of corruption. Innocent individuals should not be victimised. Let the law act on those found culpable,” said Mr Murkomen.

Mr Ichung'wa said the graft war had been politicised and some leaders had been wrongfully accused.

