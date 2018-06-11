Chilly days ahead for Nairobi, Central residents as cool season starts

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 22:46 GMT +3

A section of Mombasa Road engulfed by mist yesterday morning. [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

In summary Meteorological department has warned of respiratory diseases

Weatherman to issue advisory on expected chilly weather.

Cold and chilly days lie ahead for Nairobi and Central Kenya residents.

Weather experts have warned of days when temperatures may fall to 13°C. City residents have been alerted of the possibility of respiratory diseases, and motorists told to be more careful as fog will cause poor visibility.

Minimum temperatures

Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) Director Peter Ambenje, who is today expected to issue an advisory on the chilly weather, said the current cloudy conditions had led to the fall in temperatures.

"When we have cloudy conditions throughout the day, occasionally you find that the temperatures don’t go above 20°C,” said Mr Ambenje, adding: “You find the minimum is about 13°C, and sometimes temperatures do not go above 18°C for a whole day,” he said.

June marks the onset of the cold season that ends in August, and which will be characterised by light morning drizzles in Nairobi and counties such as Nyeri, Murang’a and Kiambu.

“The Central highlands (Kiambu, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Murang’a and Kirinyaga) and Nairobi area (Dagoretti, Kabete, Wilson, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastleigh) are likely to experience cool and cloudy conditions, with occasional early morning light rains or drizzles,” said Ambenje in the forecast.

Respiratory diseases

During this month the meteorological department has warned of respiratory diseases in Nairobi, central highlands and counties such as Kericho, Eldoret and Kitale, urging children and the elderly to dress warm.

“Cases of respiratory diseases like asthma, pneumonia and common cold (flu) are expected to be on the increase due to the expected cool or cold and chilly conditions. The general public, especially the young and elderly members of society, are advised to adopt warm dress code to avoid contracting such diseases,” the department said.

“Cases of respiratory diseases like asthma, pneumonia and common cold (flu) are likely to occur in areas like Nairobi, Central highlands, Central Rift Valley and parts of the highlands west of the Rift Valley due to the expected cool or cold conditions,” said Ambenje.

Jiko danger

Mr Ambenje also warned Kenyans against warming themselves with jikos in poorly ventilated rooms due to the lethal carbon monoxide gas emitted.

He urged motorists to drive carefully due to fog that will limit visibility.

“Poor visibility resulting from foggy conditions may pose danger to motorists and pedestrians along the Nairobi-Naivasha road, especially along the Kikuyu-Kinungi stretch,” he said.

“Landing and take-off at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) may occasionally be disrupted by thick fog and associated very poor visibility,” he said.

