Five perish, eight injured in accident involving matatu and lorry

Wreckage of the matatu that collided head-on with a lorry, killing five people on Kericho-Nakuru highway, yesterday. [John Muia, Standard]

Five people died on the spot when the matatu they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry.

The 2.30am accident happened yesterday at Chebewor, a black spot on the Kericho-Nakuru highway.

Londiani OCPD Joseph Odipo said eight other passengers who were in the matatu suffered serious injuries and were taken to Londiani sub-county hospital.

“The matatu was from Kericho headed towards Nakuru, and on reaching the location of the accident, it collided with a lorry that was coming from the opposite direction,” said Mr Odipo.

The OCPD urged motorists to exercise caution and be keen to read road signs.

“There is a slope at Chebewor and we ask motorist to exercise caution, especially those driving downhill,” said Odipo.

Gor Mahia

Meanwhile, several Gor Mahia Football Club fans were injured when a matatu they had hired was involved in an accident at Sachangwan on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway yesterday.

The injured fans were taken to Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

Witnesses said the injured fans were hanging out of the matatu heading to Nakuru for a football match at Afraha Stadium.

The matatu had been flagged by police in Sachangwan, but the driver ignored and drove on, only to knock a matatu and a bus that were headed to Eldoret.