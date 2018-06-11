From hunger pangs to anger during crashed FlySax rescue mission Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Five perish, eight injured in accident involving matatu and lorry

By Nikko Tanui | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3
Wreckage of the matatu that collided head-on with a lorry, killing five people on Kericho-Nakuru highway, yesterday. [John Muia, Standard]

Five people died on the spot when the matatu they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry.

The 2.30am accident happened yesterday at Chebewor, a black spot on the Kericho-Nakuru highway.

ALSO READ: MCAs target staff in office illegally

Londiani OCPD Joseph Odipo said eight other passengers who were in the matatu suffered serious injuries and were taken to Londiani sub-county hospital.

“The matatu was from Kericho headed towards Nakuru, and on reaching the location of the accident, it collided with a lorry that was coming from the opposite direction,” said Mr Odipo.

The OCPD urged motorists to exercise caution and be keen to read road signs.

“There is a slope at Chebewor and we ask motorist to exercise caution, especially those driving downhill,” said Odipo.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Gor Mahia

Meanwhile, several Gor Mahia Football Club fans were injured when a matatu they had hired was involved in an accident at Sachangwan on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway yesterday.

The injured fans were taken to Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

Witnesses said the injured fans were hanging out of the matatu heading to Nakuru for a football match at Afraha Stadium.

ALSO READ: Child dies after prayers

The matatu had been flagged by police in Sachangwan, but the driver ignored and drove on, only to knock a matatu and a bus that were headed to Eldoret.

RELATED TOPICS:
road accident
matatu
kericho
Nakuru

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Joy as delicate brain surgery saves minor's life

Joy as delicate brain surgery saves minor's life

88 and 83 year old sentenced to life in prison for defilement

88 and 83 year old sentenced to life in prison for defilement

Fire burns down police quarters

Fire burns down police quarters

Road crash deaths fall

Road crash deaths fall

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited