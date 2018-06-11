Rongo University donates 64,000 books to local primary schools Next Story
England experts to train Meru fire fighters Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Muslim scholars to deliberate on creating modern day Bait-ul-Maal

By Noor Fahim | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 14:33 GMT +3
 
Sheikh Mohammed Muhsin renowned Mombasa based Islamic scholar and a key supporter of the Bait-ul-Ma’al.
 

NAIROBI, KENYA: Muslim scholars are reviewing evidence collected from different parts of the country seeking to create a modern day Bait-ul-Ma’al.

This follows a continuous effort by Youth Against Rib’a (YAR) later coming together to include colleagues from across the country for the establishment of a Bait-ul-Ma’al in Kenya.

ALSO READ: Bad loans spike as State holds Sh28b suppliers' cash

They have been going from mosque to mosque collecting signatures and explaining to the Muslims why a modern day Bait-ul-Ma’al would need to be established, what its structure would look like and the legal foundation within the Sharia’h for such as a tool to eliminate interest and also as a way to deal with many of the financial problems in the financial realm of the Muslims. 

“This is a breakthrough because the problem of interest (rib’a) has not been dealt with via Sharia’h compliant banking windows or Islamic banking,” says Sheikh Mohammed Muhsin an early supporter of the initiative who has himself written a globally acclaimed ruling on the same.

“They allowed the unlawful to come in where lawful options existed and Allah ‘hasn’t made anything unlawful without giving the lawful alternative', he argues.

“The establishment of a modern day Bait-ul-Ma’al would reverberate all across the Muslim world as a solution for the problem of interest and that can be used by all Muslims anywhere” says Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Ahmed the acclaimed author of the book “We are not practicing Islam”.

The Muslims scholars drawn from across the country have given firm commitments to sit down and deliberate on the matters of the Bait-ul-Ma’al and to create its various tenants and components so as to create a functional entity.

The entity is to enable those who seek to subscribe to it as a matter of faith to come together and state that they are exercising their constitutionally granted rights under the Bill of Rights under the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

The system can also be used to avoid interest and in the long run and becomes something that creates jobs for the Muslims of Kenya by obeying the laws of Allah.

ALSO READ: Oriental loses bid to recover Sh122m penalty

RELATED TOPICS:
Islamic Banking
Central Bank

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Stop plot against CBK: It is ruinous to our economy

Stop plot against CBK: It is ruinous to our economy

CBK boss sees 2018 best year

CBK boss sees 2018 best year

Why regulations governing Islamic banking needs a review

Why regulations governing Islamic banking needs a review

CBK: Banking guidelines ignored in NYS scam

CBK: Banking guidelines ignored in NYS scam

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited