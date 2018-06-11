Embu water company promises to hire reformed former prisoners

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:06 GMT +3

Inmates sing at the Embu Women's Prison. Embu Water and Sanitation Company has promised to employ reformed former inmates of the Embu Women’s Prison as way of reintegrating them back to the society. (Joseph Muchiri, Standard)

Embu Water and Sanitation Company (Ewasco) has promised to employ reformed former inmates as way of reintegrating them into society.

Ewasco Managing Director Hamilton Karugendo announced they would give priority to former jailbirds possessing the skills the company needs.

Speaking when Ewasco presented donations of sanitary items for inmates and clothes for their children worth Sh100,000, Mr Karugendo appealed to society to embrace reformed inmates.

“We have interacted with the prisoners and were delighted by their spirituality, hospitality and the home products they make. We welcome those who have reformed and have the skills we need to apply for jobs at Ewasco. We will employ them after vetting,” he said.

The prison’s Officer in Charge Sarah Mulatya said they offered spiritual nourishment as part of reforming the inmates, as well as training them in craft skills.

She said the prison taught tailoring, knitting, embroidery and weaving among other skills, and urged the public to buy their products as a way of supporting the inmates.

“We appeal to organisations to visit us so they can see how reformed inmates live peacefully here and get ready to welcome back to into society,” she said.

The inmates said they had reformed and appealed for second chances

