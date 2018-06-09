Kakamega man lynched over motorbike theft

| Published Sat, June 9th 2018 at 10:33, Updated June 9th 2018 at 10:45 GMT +3

One of the suspects was killed by a mob while his accomplice was arrested over bike theft. [File, Standard]

An angry mob at Nangili market in Likuyani Kakamega yesterday lynched one of the two suspected lethal gang that has been terrorizing and robbing bodaboda riders.

It is reported that the two had boarded a boda boda at Moi’s Bridge area headed to Soy when a saloon car which is believed to have been part of them started following them.

The victim, Nelson Wekesa, on sensing danger, decided to alert the traffic police on the road and that is when the two suspects changed their mind and asked him to divert to a different route before grabbing him from behind.

“When they noticed me raising the police, they asked for a favor to be dropped at their home and that is when they swung into action,” said Wekesa.

Eyewitness claimed that the suspects were armed with a pistol and handcuffs claiming that they were police officers from Matunda Police station.

According to Wekesa, the deceased and his accomplice were in constant communication with those in the car which was trailing them.

“I heard them communicate all the time. And the car which was trailing us moved even closer anytime they communicated. They wanted to rob my motorbike and kill me,” he said.

Kipsomba Village elder, Ezekiel Kiplagat who found the mob already swung in action traced the suspects as having traveled from Nakuru County.

The pistol recovered from the murdered suspect was then taken by Soy police who are holding the other suspect at the station awaiting charges.

