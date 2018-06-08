Maid from Hell: Househelp kills mother and son

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 15:20, Updated June 8th 2018 at 15:57 GMT +3

Elizabeth Achieng and her infant son in an undated picture. [Courtesy, Facebook]

Muhoroni police have launched hunt for a house help who allegedly killed her 26-year-old employer and 3-month-old baby.

Elizabeth Achieng, 26 and her three-month-old son Leon Benedict Okoth lie lifeless side by side on a cold slab at the Star Hospital Mortuary in Kisumu. The infant’s head is twisted, facing his mother’s head.

The maid, whose only identity is a screengrab of her face from a birthday party in Kisumu about a month ago, is suspected to have strangled the infant before she wrestled her employer, strangled her, stabbed her multiple times and partially burnt her using what is believed to have been a hot electric iron or acid.

A three year-old niece to Achieng with whom she also lived in the Muhoroni house was spared.

Sources, who included her husband, her sister, colleagues and neighbours, said the woman believed to be around her employer’s agemate may have killed the child twisting his neck and attacked her employer when she returned from work in Koru.