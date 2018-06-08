Kericho MCAs target staff in office illegally

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 13:48, Updated June 8th 2018 at 13:56 GMT +3

Kapsoit MCA Paul Chirchir. His colleagues passed his motion for the head of the payroll Lenny Ngetich to be surcharged millions of shillings for salaries and allowances drawn by senior county officers in office illegally. [File, Standard]

The assembly also resolved that that the individuals must be compelled with immediate effect to return to the county government any salary, allowance and any other benefit drawn for the period they were illegally in office.

At the crosshairs of the MCAs is Lillian Kerio who has been discharging the duties of the County Chief Officer (CO) for Agriculture in acting capacity, despite that the county Assembly had rejected her nomination.

Also in trouble is Dr. Winnie Rotich who the MCAs stated that she has been purportedly serving and drawing salary as an acting County Chief Officer for Pharmaceutical Services, a docket that was neither established by the county Public Service Board nor approved by the county Assembly.

“All individuals mentioned to be illegally holding the positions must vacate the respective offices within seven days. The County Secretary and any other relevant officer must communicates to the assembly in writing, compliance of the same,” read part of the resolutions seen by The Standard.

Also in trouble with the MCAs is the County Secretary Joel Bett, County Chief Officer (CO) for public service management Stephen Cheruiyot, who the ward representatives want disciplinary action be taken against for their acts of commission or omission.

Kapsoit MCA Paul Chirchir who moved motion told the press that the Assembly will write to the senate to lodge a complaint with the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other relevant investigating agencies for a thorough investigation to be carried out on those who allowed the mentioned individuals to illegally remain in office.

“Anyone who would be found to have violated the law must be swiftly brought to book,” he said.

The MCAs also resolved that governor Paul Chepkwony must declare vacant the positions of County Executive Committee members for of Information Communications Technology (ICT) and Lands and urban planning.

The assembly stated that the positions must advertised within seven days.

“The Governor must nominate an individual from persons with disabilities to serve as a County Executive member as earlier recommended by the Appointments Committee,” said Chirchir.

The MCAs and governor Chepkwony have been locked in rough political game of a push and pull over the positions a situation which has prevented the executive from fully constituting his cabinet.