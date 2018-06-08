Body of defiled, murdered girl found Previous Story
Flood Havoc: Scores displaced after houses sink in Muranga

By Lilian Musili | Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 13:12, Updated June 8th 2018 at 13:22 GMT +3
Red Cross officials assessing the extent of damage in the affected area. [ Courtesy, Red Cross]

Muranga residents are in shock after waking up to sank and flooded houses following the heavy rains pouring in the area.

Humanitarian agency Red Cross says more than 300 households in Kangema, Mathoya and Kigumo have been affected.

The agency said the sinking was new to the area as houses sunk between five and ten feet.

“Cases of houses sinking is a strange thing that has never happened before," Kenya Red Cross manager for Central region Gitonga Mugambi, said.

He added that it had caused a lot of damage and trauma to the affected households.

Water Springs

A spot check revealed that sudden water springs emerged within the sunken houses and farms.

A phenomenal that left the residents of the area with great fear as some houses were split in the middle with pools of water flooding rooms.

Red Cross Society has argued Muranga residents in the affected areas to relocate to higher and safer ground as disaster units assess the impact of damage.

“Assessments are ongoing to establish the impact on families and support towards their recovery,” Gitonga said.

They added that they are distributing Non Food Items (NFI) and door-to-door psychosocial support to the affected families.

