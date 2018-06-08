Babu Owino survives election petition scare

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 10:16, Updated June 8th 2018 at 11:05 GMT +3

A happy Babu Owina reaffirmed his trust in the Judiciary outside the courtroom. [Standard Digital]

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has pulled through an election petition challenging his re-election, tightening his grip in Nairobi politics.

The court of Appeal on Friday June 8, 2018 overturned High Court's nullification of his August 2017 election.

ALSO READ: Order for a ballot recount, Karua urges court

In March, High Court’s Justice Joseph Sergon nullified his election citing massive electoral malpractices.

His petitioner, Jubilee’s Francis Mureithi thanked his counsel outside the courtroom as supporters of Babu Owino broke into song and dance.

A reenergised Babu Owino said it was now time to serve his electorates as he reaffirmed his trust in the Judicial processes of the country.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“I would like to tell my opponents to wake up and move on. I also invite them to come and help me serve the people of Embakasi,” he said.

“There is a time to lead and a time to be led,” he continued, “My opponents should respect those in power now so that when their time comes they can be respected too,” he said.

More to follow.

ALSO READ: Karua claims agents were barred from poll