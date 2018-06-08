Embakasi East MP Babu Owino to know fate today

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 08:57, Updated June 8th 2018 at 09:12 GMT +3

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino. His appeal against the nullification of his election will be determined today. [File, Standard]

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino will today know his fate in an appeal case over the nullification of his election.

His petitioner, Jubilee’s Francis Mureithi accused Babu Owino of electoral misconduct.

ALSO READ: Karua claims agents were barred from poll

High Court’s Justice Joseph Sergon in March nullified Babu’s August 2017 citing massive electoral malpractices.

While nullifying the election Justice Sergon said Babu Owino’s election was marred with violence and systematic irregularities.

The judge also said that the petitioner had proven the entire exercise was ruined by violence, intimidation, and other electoral malpractices.

"Considering all the evidence tendered before me, I find that elections in Embakasi East were not free and fair as the entire process was dotted with violence occasioned by the voters and supporters of Owino," Justice Sergon ruled.

In a statement Babu Owino invited his supporters to the ruling that is expected to start from 8:30 am today.

“I urge all my supporters to show up in solidarity with our course at the said court from 8:30am tomorrow,” Babu Owino said

He also said that his case was a battle of impunity set to deny Embakasi East residents a good representation in parliament.

“This is our battle as patriots against agents of impunity who are out to deny Embakasi East residents an opportunity to have the best representation in the parliament,” he added.

ALSO READ: Waiguru succeeds to block Karua’s new evidence