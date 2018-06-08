President rewards politicians, retired military generals in new appointments

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 7th 2018 at 22:53 GMT +3

David Kimaiyo (right) appointed chairman of the Kenyatta National Hospital board. [Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

Election losers, retired military chiefs and close relatives of prominent families are among the beneficiaries of top Government jobs.

Politicians have dominated the new appointments to various State corporations as chairpersons and members of boards announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration yesterday.

Also on the list of 106 appointments to various parastatals are business people and former trade unionists.

Surprisingly, Bomet Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok has also landed a job as a board member of the Retirement Benefits Authority.

"The President, by his hand and seal or by the actions of Cabinet secretaries acting under the Head of State's direction, has effected 106 appointments to various State corporations," announced Nzioka Waita, the President's chief of staff.

In a gazette notice dated June 6, 2018, the head of State formalised the appointment of retired Chief of Defence Forces Julius Karangi as non-executive chairman of the troubled National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Gen Karangi has been serving as chairman of the Kenya Airports Authority since June 24, 2016, following the abrupt removal of former police boss David Kimaiyo who is now chairman of the Kenyatta National Hospital board.

The NSSF, which holds billions of shillings in Kenyan workers’ retirement benefits, has been rocked by a power struggle for years and has no substantive CEO.

Retired General Joseph Kibwana was picked to head the Kenya Ports Authority Board in a non-executive capacity while retired Major General Charles Mwanzia was appointed as a board member of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Kibaki’s daughter

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s daughter Judith Kibaki was named a board member of the Kenya Investment Authority.

Former Samburu West MP Jonathan Lati, who lost to Naisula Lesuuda, is the new chairman of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute.

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission vice chairperson Lilian Zaja has been named a board member of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Former Migori MP Charles Likowa has been appointed to chair South Nyanza Sugar Company, replacing Nairobi-based lawyer Ambrose Weda whose three-year tenure expired.

Former governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) and Doyo Godana (Isiolo) are also beneficiaries of the appointments. Mr Cheboi will chair the Agriculture Development Corporation (ADC) while Godana has been appointed as a non-executive chairman of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital board.

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers chairman Mudzo Nzili is the non-executive chairman of the National Irrigation Board (NIB).

Mombasa business mogul and former governor candidate Suleiman Shabhal will chair the Kenya Trade Network Agency, while former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Michael Waweru has been named to chair the Kenya Railways Corporation.

Jubilee Party strategist Washington Makodingo was named board member of the Kenya Investment Authority while Caroli Omondi, who served as chief of staff when Raila Odinga was prime minister, was appointed a National Oil Corporation of Kenya board member. Mr Omondi lost the Suba South constituency contest to National Assembly Leader of Minority John Mbadi.

Other former MPs on the list are Agostinho Neto (Nema board member), Joseph Lekuton (Kenya Leather Development Council board member), John Owuor Onyango K’Obado and Martin Ogindo (ADC board members), George Oner (Nacada board member) and Zainabu Chidzuga (NIB board member) among others.