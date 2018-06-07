Handshake Dividends: Raila allies rewarded

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 13:34, Updated June 7th 2018 at 13:48 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Several leaders from the Nyanza region have benefited recent leadership changes in the government. [File, Standard]

The March 9 political truce between opposition chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed a lifeline to scores of senior politicians who lost the August 2017 elections.

In his latest appointments, President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered plum state jobs to familiar names in another government shakeup.

Here is the full list of the appointments to parastatals and boards contained in the Kenya Gazette dated June 6, 2018.

Charles Oyugi Owino, Chairperson, South Nyanza Sugar Company Limited Rita Kavashe, Chairperson, Kenya Roads Board Wanyala Iyaya, Chairperson, Consolidated Bank Limited Board Kariithi Kibuga Kinyua, Chairperson, National Oil Corporation of Kenya James Teko Lopoyetum, Chairperson, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation Peter N. Kiguta, Chairperson, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Suleiman Shabhal, Chairperson, Kenya Trade Network Agency Gershom Otachi, Chairperson, Geothermal Development Company Geoffrey Kamau Kibui, Chairperson, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Center Doyo Godana, Non-Executive Chairperson, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board Benjamin Cheboi, Non-Executive Chairperson, Agricultural Development Corporation Mudzo Nzili, Non-Executive Chairperson, National Irrigation Board Michael G. Waweru, Chairperson, Kenya Railways Corporation Gichira Kibaara, Chairperson, Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board Joseph Kibwana Gen (Rtd), Chairperson, Kenya Ports Authority Julius Waweru Karangi Gen (Rtd), Non-Executive Chairperson, National Social Security Fund Ochiba Lukandu, chairperson, National Cancer Institute of Kenya Amos Ntimama, member, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation Board Miriam Gaituri, member, Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board Hillary Barchok, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board Margaret Makumi, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board Stephen Gichohi Gichuhi, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board Swaleh Khadara, member, Coast Development Authority Board Beatrice Gambo, member, Coast Development Authority Board George Kethi, Coast Development Authority Board Omar Famau, member, Coast Development Authority Board Ibrahim Sane, member, Coast Development Authority Board Ndegwa Julius Kariuki, member, Coast Development Authority Board Mushenga Ruga Vya, member, Coast Development Authority Board Abdalla Amina, member, Coast Development Authority Board Joyce K. Muchena, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority Paul K. K. Cheboi, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority Douglas Kailanya, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority John Kipkosgei Birech, board member, Capital Markets Authority Freshia Mugo-Waweru, board member, Capital Markets Authority Alice M. Njoroge, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority Joyce K. Muchena, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority Paul K. K. Cheboi, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority Douglas Kailanya, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority Vincent Mwasia Mutua, board member, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board George Ogalo, board member, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board Judy Miruka, board member, Non-Governmental Organizations Coordinating Board Lilian Mahiri Zaja, commissioner, Energy Regulatory Commission Samuel Nyanchama Maugo, commissioner, Energy Regulatory Commission Daula Omar, board member, Kenya Ferry Services Limited Naima Amir, board member, Kenya Ferry Services Limited Nelly Yatich, board member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board Kamau Kuria, boad member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board Ann Too, board member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board Peter Kid Gibendi, board member, Kenya Ports Authority Mary Ngare, board member, Kenya Ports Authority Conrad Thorpe, board member, Kenya Ports Authority Kariuki Njiri, board member, Kenya Ports Authority Alice Mwaisaka, board member, Kenya Ports Authority Carole Ayugi, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Charles Mutyetu Mwanzia (Rtd) Maj. Gen, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Judy Kiniti, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Chris Chirchir Kuto, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Hellen Nyaruai Wamuiga, board member, Kenya Railways Corporation John Kimanthi Maingi, board member, Kenya Railways Corporation Gladys Janet Mbindyo, board member, National Housing Corporation Wainaina Kinyanjui, board member, National Housing Corporation Mark Rotich, board member, Pest Control Products Board Moses Merkalei Atuoko, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service Lucky C. Lotole, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service Rose W. Njeru, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service Paul Kimurto, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service Isaac Meroka Mbeche, board member, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute Robert Mburu, board member, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute Jean Njiru, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation Gladys Kasia Ngao, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation John Owuor Onyango K’Obado, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation Hassan Osman, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation Tabitha Mbungu Maungi, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation Martin Ogindo, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation Paul Kibet Chebor, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation Roba Sharu Duba, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation Peter Chemuigut, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation Zainabu Chidzuga, board member, National Irrigation Board Grace Kiptui, board member, National Irrigation Board Wambui Nyutu, board member, National Irrigation Board Stanley Ntutu, board member, National Irrigation Board Francis Gichohi, board member, National Irrigation Board Japheth Rutere, board member, National Irrigation Board David Lazaro Wafula, member, National Cereals and Produce Board Jinaro Kibet, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company Rita Achieng Okuthe, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company Winnie Mukami, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company Walter Ongeti, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre John Gethi Muraya, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre Bernadette Misoi, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre Ruth Okowa, board member, Kenya Medical Training College Mithamo Muchiri, board member, Kenya Medical Training College Caroli Omondi, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya Daniel Mutiso Nguu, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya Margaret Wanjiru Saitoti, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya Sam Kibogo Gakunga, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya Hillary Sigei, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya Joseph Mutai, board member, Kenya Medical Research Institute Board Constantine Kandie, board member, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Wambui Mureithi, board member, Kenya Water Towers Agency Board Peter Leitoro, board member, Kenya Forest Service Jane Wamoko, board member, Kenya Forest Service Henry K. Barmao, board member, Kenya Forest Service Jane W. Njuguna, board member, Kenya Forest Service Joel K. Laigong, board member, Kenya Forest Service Peter O. Wandera, board member, Kenya Forest Service Jaswant Singh Rai, board member, Kenya Forest Service Anne Tek, board member, Kenya Forest Service

Teresia Mbaika Malokwe, board member, National Environmental Management Authority