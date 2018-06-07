BREAKING NEWS
Handshake Dividends: Raila allies rewarded

By Hillary Orinde | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 13:34, Updated June 7th 2018 at 13:48 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Several leaders from the Nyanza region have benefited recent leadership changes in the government. [File, Standard]

The March 9 political truce between opposition chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed a lifeline to scores of senior politicians who lost the August 2017 elections.

In his latest appointments, President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered plum state jobs to familiar names in another government shakeup.

Here is the full list of the appointments to parastatals and boards contained in the Kenya Gazette dated June 6, 2018.

  1. Charles Oyugi Owino, Chairperson, South Nyanza Sugar Company Limited
  2. Rita Kavashe, Chairperson, Kenya Roads Board
  3. Wanyala Iyaya, Chairperson, Consolidated Bank Limited Board
  4. Kariithi Kibuga Kinyua, Chairperson, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
  5. James Teko Lopoyetum, Chairperson, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation
  6. Peter N. Kiguta, Chairperson, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics
  7. Suleiman Shabhal, Chairperson, Kenya Trade Network Agency
  8. Gershom Otachi, Chairperson, Geothermal Development Company
  9. Geoffrey Kamau Kibui, Chairperson, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Center
  10. Doyo Godana, Non-Executive Chairperson, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board
  11. Benjamin Cheboi, Non-Executive Chairperson, Agricultural Development Corporation
  12. Mudzo Nzili, Non-Executive Chairperson, National Irrigation Board
  13. Michael G. Waweru, Chairperson, Kenya Railways Corporation
  14. Gichira Kibaara, Chairperson, Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board
  15. Joseph Kibwana Gen (Rtd), Chairperson, Kenya Ports Authority
  16. Julius Waweru Karangi Gen (Rtd), Non-Executive Chairperson, National Social Security Fund
  17.  Ochiba Lukandu, chairperson, National Cancer Institute of Kenya
  18. Amos Ntimama, member, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation Board
  19. Miriam Gaituri, member, Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board
  20. Hillary Barchok, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board
  21. Margaret Makumi, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board
  22. Stephen Gichohi Gichuhi, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board
  23. Swaleh Khadara, member, Coast Development Authority Board
  24. Beatrice Gambo, member, Coast Development Authority Board
  25. George Kethi, Coast Development Authority Board
  26. Omar Famau, member, Coast Development Authority Board
  27. Ibrahim Sane, member, Coast Development Authority Board
  28. Ndegwa Julius Kariuki, member, Coast Development Authority Board
  29. Mushenga Ruga Vya, member, Coast Development Authority Board
  30. Abdalla Amina, member, Coast Development Authority Board
  31. Joyce K. Muchena, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority
  32. Paul K. K. Cheboi, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority
  33. Douglas Kailanya, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority
  34. John Kipkosgei Birech, board member, Capital Markets Authority
  35. Freshia Mugo-Waweru, board member, Capital Markets Authority
  36. Alice M. Njoroge, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority
  37. Joyce K. Muchena, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority
  38. Paul K. K. Cheboi, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority
  39. Douglas Kailanya, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority
  40. Vincent Mwasia Mutua, board member, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board
  41. George Ogalo, board member, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board
  42. Judy Miruka, board member, Non-Governmental Organizations Coordinating Board
  43. Lilian Mahiri Zaja, commissioner, Energy Regulatory Commission
  44. Samuel Nyanchama Maugo, commissioner, Energy Regulatory Commission
  45. Daula Omar, board member, Kenya Ferry Services Limited
  46. Naima Amir, board member, Kenya Ferry Services Limited
  47. Nelly Yatich, board member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board
  48. Kamau Kuria, boad member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board
  49. Ann Too, board member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board
  50. Peter Kid Gibendi, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
  51. Mary Ngare, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
  52. Conrad Thorpe, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
  53. Kariuki Njiri, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
  54. Alice Mwaisaka, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
  55. Carole Ayugi, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
  56. Charles Mutyetu Mwanzia (Rtd) Maj. Gen, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
  57. Judy Kiniti, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
  58. Chris Chirchir Kuto, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
  59. Hellen Nyaruai Wamuiga, board member, Kenya Railways Corporation
  60. John Kimanthi Maingi, board member, Kenya Railways Corporation
  61. Gladys Janet Mbindyo, board member, National Housing Corporation
  62. Wainaina Kinyanjui, board member, National Housing Corporation
  63. Mark Rotich, board member, Pest Control Products Board
  64. Moses Merkalei Atuoko, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service
  65. Lucky C. Lotole, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service
  66. Rose W. Njeru, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service
  67. Paul Kimurto, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service
  68. Isaac Meroka Mbeche, board member, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute
  69. Robert Mburu, board member, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute
  70. Jean Njiru, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  71. Gladys Kasia Ngao, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  72. John Owuor Onyango K’Obado, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  73. Hassan Osman, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  74. Tabitha Mbungu Maungi, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  75. Martin Ogindo, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  76. Paul Kibet Chebor, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  77. Roba Sharu Duba, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  78. Peter Chemuigut, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
  79. Zainabu Chidzuga, board member, National Irrigation Board
  80. Grace Kiptui, board member, National Irrigation Board
  81. Wambui Nyutu, board member, National Irrigation Board
  82. Stanley Ntutu, board member, National Irrigation Board
  83. Francis Gichohi, board member, National Irrigation Board
  84. Japheth Rutere, board member, National Irrigation Board
  85.  David Lazaro Wafula, member, National Cereals and Produce Board
  86. Jinaro Kibet, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company
  87. Rita Achieng Okuthe, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company
  88. Winnie Mukami, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company
  89. Walter Ongeti, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre
  90. John Gethi Muraya, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre
  91. Bernadette Misoi, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre
  92. Ruth Okowa, board member, Kenya Medical Training College
  93. Mithamo Muchiri, board member, Kenya Medical Training College
  94. Caroli Omondi, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
  95. Daniel Mutiso Nguu, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
  96. Margaret Wanjiru Saitoti, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
  97. Sam Kibogo Gakunga, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
  98. Hillary Sigei, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
  99. Joseph Mutai, board member, Kenya Medical Research Institute Board
  100. Constantine Kandie, board member, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital
  101. Wambui Mureithi, board member, Kenya Water Towers Agency Board
  102. Peter Leitoro, board member, Kenya Forest Service
  103. Jane Wamoko, board member, Kenya Forest Service
  104. Henry K. Barmao, board member, Kenya Forest Service
  105. Jane W. Njuguna, board member, Kenya Forest Service
  106. Joel K. Laigong, board member, Kenya Forest Service
  107. Peter O. Wandera, board member, Kenya Forest Service
  108. Jaswant Singh Rai, board member, Kenya Forest Service
  109. Anne Tek, board member, Kenya Forest Service

Teresia Mbaika Malokwe, board member, National Environmental Management Authority

  1. Augustino Neto, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
  2. Barnabas Njiru Mitaru, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
  3. Peninah Aloo Obudho, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
  4. Halima Ware, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
  5. Juma Ngeywa, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
  6. Elias Busienei, board member, Kenya Leather Development Council
  7. Raphael Letimalo, board member, Kenya Leather Development Council
  8. Joy Sanda Ojiambo, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
  9. Judith Wanjiku Kibaki, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
  10. Putunoi Godfrey Kampan, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
  11. Theresa Chepkony, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
  12. Peter Njoka, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
  13. Washington Makodingo, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
  14. Marion Mutugi, trustee, National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees
  15. Joseph Lemasolai Lekuton, trustee, National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees
