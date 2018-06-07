Couple doused in acid in night attack

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 12:06, Updated June 7th 2018 at 12:12 GMT +3

A couple from Kilulu village, Lugari Sub County are nursing injuries at Lumakanda hospital after an acid attack on Wednesday night.

The victims, Pauline Odanga and Peter Odanga said the person who doused them in acid while a sleep remains unknown.

Ms Odanga claims the assailant disconnected a security light near their home before returning to commit the act.

“The attacker disconnected the security lamp at around 8pm. When my husband left to check who was there, the suspect ran into our neighbours’ sugarcane plantation. He came back for the second time at 9pm but we managed to repulse him by raising an alarm,” Mrs. Odanga said.

She added “We then left to sleep at around 10.30pm thinking all was okay only to be woken up by dripping acid. The attacker opened our bedroom window and doused us in acid at midnight.”

She said at first they thought it was water being poured on them but realised it was acid after feeling a burning sensation.

“We screamed for help and neighbours swiftly responded. I sustained injuries on my cheek and neck while my husband sustained serious burns in the eyes and face. The doctors are treating him but he cannot see properly, I am afraid he might lose his vision,” the distressed woman said.

The duo claims prior to the attack they had received threatening messages on phone.

A neighbour, Helen Wafula said they found the two in pain and poured water on them before taking them to hospital.

“Their face, cheek, neck and eyes were itching we poured water on them and took them to hospital,” she said.

Lugari OCPD Benedict Mwangangi said officers are investigating the matter.

“The text messages threat will guide us in the investigation,” he said.