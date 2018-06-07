Mathioya MP Peter Kihara spends night in police cell over drunk driving suspicion

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 11:07, Updated June 7th 2018 at 12:54 GMT +3

Mathioya MP Peter Kihara.

Mathioya MP Peter Kihara spent his Wednesday night at the Kilimani police cells after he was arrested for alleged drunk driving.

The legislator was flagged down by police while 'recklessly' driving from Madaraka towards Kilimani at around 8 pm.

He, however, refused to stop prompting a dramatic chase by police, witnesses said.

The chase headed to Langata Road then to Mbagathi Way where he was arrested.

He was handed an alcohol blow kit to test if he was drunk and it turned positive, according to Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito.



“The test showed he had exceeded the allowable limits,” he said.

Ole Tito added that the MP will be taken to court to face various charges.

Traffic boss Joshua Omukata said the legislator was given a bond to attend court.

The usage of alcoblow had been earlier halted by a court but later reinstated.

We could not get a comment from the MP as his mobile phone had been switched off by the time we went to press.