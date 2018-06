| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 19:26, Updated June 5th 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3

The traders had been given a notice dated April 19, 2018 to vacate the premises. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A scuffle ensued on Tuesday after City Council ‘askaris’ raided City Market in Nairobi and confiscated traders' property.

According to the county authorities, traders had been given a notice dated April 19, 2018 to vacate the premises.

The City Council was however, still charging the traders a daily fee of Sh50 and Sh200 for every luggage brought into the busy market.

A notice issued by the city county health officer on the wall at City Market. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A trader operating at City Market is arrested by city ‘askaris’. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

