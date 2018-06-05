Chaos as police demolish structures around Moi Girls

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 11:42, Updated June 5th 2018 at 12:17 GMT +3

Some of the residents have accused the police of destroying their livelihoods yet they did not rape the students. [Courtesy]

Police on Tuesday clashed with owners of roadside kiosks in Makina area next to Moi Girls School, Nairobi after an alleged rape incident.

The officers said the demolished structures were a hideout for criminals seeking to gain access to the school.

ALSO READ: 10-year-old boy defiled by father loses scrotum

However, the traders have claimed the demolitions are in bad faith and was not going to solve the insecurity in the school.

The traders said they have lost property worth millions as they were not given notice to vacate the area.

The demolitions follow yesterday’s directive by DCI for all male teaching and non-teaching staff living in the school to undergo DNA tests over the Saturday rape incident.

DCI officers sent letters to the teachers and workers asking them to “consent to DNA sampling procedure”.

“The buccal swab/blood sample for the purpose will be taken from you,” read the letter in part.

The 15-year-old Form Two student was assaulted and defiled when she went to the washrooms at 2am, Saturday.

The victims are undergoing treatment in hospital as the school remains closed to allow for investigations.

ALSO READ: Man arrested over six-month-old baby’s defilement

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed met with parents and said a detailed report would soon be made public including a security assessment of the school’s environment to ensure that students returned to a much safer institution.

More to follow.