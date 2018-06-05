CS Kiunjuri moves to deal with aflatoxin

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3

Maize affected by aflatoxin. [Photo: Courtesy]

A factory to manufacture aflatoxin prevention product, Aflasafe, is now operational.

The plant at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) Katumani, Machakos County - the first of its kind in Kenya - will help combat food insecurity.

ALSO READ: Uganda maize adds to Kenyan farmers’ misery

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri yesterday toured the plant and assured that it had the capacity to produce 10 tonnes of Aflasafe every day with a potential to scale up production to 40 tonnes.

"We are coming up with a policy which I will push through the Cabinet to ensure every farmer uses Aflasafe," Mr Kiunjuri said.

He said this would cushion farmers against crop losses and ensure food security which is among the Government's 'big four' agenda.

Other measures the Government was taking to ensure food sufficiency include introducing farmers to water-fed agriculture, developing new maize seed varieties which give yields within 120 days.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840