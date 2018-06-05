Kalonzo: I can’t take over as Opposition leader Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

CS Kiunjuri moves to deal with aflatoxin

By Erastus M Mulwa | Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3
Maize affected by aflatoxin. [Photo: Courtesy]

A factory to manufacture aflatoxin prevention product, Aflasafe, is now operational. 

The plant at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) Katumani, Machakos County - the first of its kind in Kenya - will help combat food insecurity.

ALSO READ: Uganda maize adds to Kenyan farmers’ misery

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri yesterday toured the plant and assured that it had the capacity to produce 10 tonnes of Aflasafe every day with a potential to scale up production to 40 tonnes.

"We are coming up with a policy which I will push through the Cabinet to ensure every farmer uses Aflasafe," Mr Kiunjuri said. 

He said this would cushion farmers against crop losses and ensure food security which is among the Government's 'big four' agenda. 

Other measures the Government was taking to ensure food sufficiency include introducing farmers to water-fed agriculture, developing new maize seed varieties which give yields within 120 days.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
aflatoxin
anti-aflatoxin plant
mwangi kiunjuri

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kiunjuri promises to name 'big fish' in maize scandal

Kiunjuri promises to name 'big fish' in maize scandal

Resign! MPs Keter, Tiren tell CS Kiunjuri

Resign! MPs Keter, Tiren tell CS Kiunjuri

Storage bags that can keep grains fresh for five years

Storage bags that can keep grains fresh for five years

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited